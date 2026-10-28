For the Maldives, a cyclone’s damage starts before it has a name

It starts with a low-pressure area. Warm sea water heats the air above it, the air rises, and clouds start to gather, with winds below 31 km/h (17 knots) and no clear centre. If it keeps organising, it becomes a depression, with winds of 31 to 49 km/h (17 to 27 knots) beginning to circle a centre. Next comes a deep depression, at 50 to 61 km/h (28 to 33 knots), tighter and wetter. Only when winds reach 62 km/h (34 knots) does it become a cyclonic storm and get a name. Given enough warm water, it can keep growing, up to a super cyclonic storm with winds of 222 km/h (120 knots) or more. Many systems never make it that far. They stall, weaken or fade out without ever earning a name.