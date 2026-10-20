Bleached reefs, scarce bait, broken seasons: Maldivian fishers on a changing ocean

But one fisher in the film pushed back. "Some people say bait is scarce because of the lights used to catch bait. But this lagoon has never been a place where we take bait with lights. We take it by freediving in daylight," said the fisher from Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo. Even in the inner atolls, where lights are used, "now they sink Euro lights deep and still struggle to get bait".