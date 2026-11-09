Rough weather, cyberbullying probe and T-GST repeal

Three houses in Haa Dhaal Nolhivaram were flooded after continuous rainfall since Sunday morning, NDMA said. Channels were dug in four sides of the island for drainage after four hours of rain. Amid the bout of rough weather, a boat ran aground on a reef north of Fenfuttaa en route from Malé to Gaafu Dhaalu Thinadhoo. MNDF said the Coast Guard was alerted shortly after midnight and assisted 10 people aboard Dheraha, rescuing seven people from the boat. Three others had reached Fenfuttaa on a dinghy. All 10 were transferred at 4.22am to a vessel brought by the boat’s owner. The Coast Guard was helping to re-float the boat.