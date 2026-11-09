Rough weather, cyberbullying probe and T-GST repeal

Three houses in Haa Dhaal Nolhivaram were flooded after continuous rainfall since Sunday morning, NDMA said. Channels were dug in four sides of the island for drainage after four hours of rain. Amid the bout of rough weather, a boat ran aground on a reef north of Fenfuttaa en route from Malé to Gaafu Dhaalu Thinadhoo. MNDF said the Coast Guard was alerted shortly after midnight and assisted 10 people aboard Dheraha, rescuing seven people from the boat. Three others had reached Fenfuttaa on a dinghy. All 10 were transferred at 4.22am to a vessel brought by the boat’s owner. The Coast Guard was helping to re-float the boat.
Police launched an investigation into a cyberbullying case involving students targeting a peer at a school on an island under the Southern Police jurisdiction.
Parliament's economic committee approved a bill to reverse a 17 percent tax on foreign tour operators, travel agents and booking platforms after adding provisions that raise the minimum annual income mandating registration for GST from MVR1 million (US$64,850) to MVR1.5 million.
The Elections Commission fined Adhaalath Party MVR25,000 for failing to maintain details of spending in its 2024 audit report.
High Court Judge Abdul Rauf Ibrahim and former judge Ali Sameer applied to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, multiple outlets reported. The pair had previously resigned from the bench after the Judicial Service Commission recommended their dismissal for accepting a government flat at a discounted rate.
The Supreme Court unanimously upheld the guilty verdict and death sentence against Hassan Fareed for the 2010 intentional murder of Abdulla Shuhad in Fuvammulah.
Former Malé city councillor Mohamed Aiman Ismail who was arrested last week for sexually abusing a minor was remanded for 30 days.
Former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid was removed from the MDP national council’s WhatsApp chat following his arrest last week on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor, Dhauru reported.
First Lady Sajidha Mohamed presented the Riveli Awards 2026, which recognise the achievements and contributions of persons with disabilities, to eight recipients at a ceremony at Barceló Nasandhura. A ninth person received a special recognition token. Sajidha said persons with disabilities had faced discrimination in the past, but changing attitudes had fostered greater awareness and understanding. She called for an inclusive society in which no one is excluded because of circumstances beyond their control.