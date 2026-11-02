After the sukuk: the 2027 budget in numbers
Foreign repayments ease, but more borrowing now comes from home.
Artwork: Dosain
Budget at a glance
New projects and initiatives
No tax rises; revenue to come from better compliance and closing loopholes
An expanded Maldives Guest Information System and a new e-invoicing system
The customs service's fiscal role to be transferred to the finance ministry
The GST registration threshold to rise from MVR1 million to MVR1.5 million in annual turnover from 1 January
2027 named Visit Maldives Year with a target of 2.5 million arrivals
A picnic island in every atoll
The commercial harbour relocated to Thilafushi, due to open before 11 November 2027, with capacity rising from 80,000 to 390,000 containers a year
The Thilamalé Bridge to be finished and in use by the end of 2027
Road and infrastructure projects in Addu City
The Greater Malé Transport and Mobility Plan and an AI-based traffic enforcement system
Maldives Waterfront and Marina, described as a step towards developed country status by 2040
11,400 tonnes of new cold storage and 550 tonnes a day of extra ice production
Mariculture expansion and a yellowfin tuna packing facility in Hulhumalé
Import controls on produce that grows locally, to protect farmers' prices
The Addu SME Trade Facilitation Zone and a start-up fund for young entrepreneurs
MVR3 billion for housing projects
MVR750 million in equity for a home-loan scheme for first-time buyers and people building homes
Water and sewerage on vacant island land
A 250-megawatt solar and storage project, built as a public-private partnership, to cut oil imports by more than 100 million litres a year
The president's pledge of 33 per cent renewable energy by 2028
The Climate Adaptation Model Island Project and an expanded five-million-trees programme
MVR10.2 billion for health, including a new Maldives Tertiary Hospitals Group
Central procurement of medical supplies and more regional services from MRI and CT scans to maternity care
MVR136.3 million for free degrees and more than MVR651 million for higher education loans
New classrooms, halls and laboratories, and more inclusive schooling
Accessibility works and jobs for people with disabilities
Gender budget tagging from 2027
Drug rehabilitation centres in three more regions
Fitness centres in every region and outdoor gyms on every island
An expanded National Service programme
A grand mosque in Hulhumalé for 10,000 worshippers
Digital ID cards, a national sovereign cloud data centre and the Maldives 2.0 digital government programme
The Ihthiraam (respect) national project
More police staff in regional centres
Where the money goes
Where the money comes from
How the gap is filled
The debt path
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