After the sukuk: the 2027 budget in numbers

The total financing needed to plug the deficit and repay debt is MVR18.9 billion, down from MVR24.7 billion this year. The government plans to raise about MVR7 billion from foreign sources, including MVR2.4 billion in project loans, MVR1.9 billion in budget support and MVR2.7 billion (US$175 million) from an international bond or sukuk. It will rely on domestic sources for the remaining MVR12 billion, which includes MVR8.7 billion worth of government securities to be issued at home.