MDP wrote the Tenancy Act. It now runs the councils meant to enforce it

If the same problems that existed when the law was introduced remain, namely a lack of manpower, budget and institutional resources, MDP-controlled councils should state that clearly. If they lack staff to constitute and support complaints committees, they should say how many are required. If there is no budget to carry out statutory responsibilities, they should identify the shortfall. If a ministry is required to cooperate or provide administrative support and fails to do so, that failure should be put on the public record.