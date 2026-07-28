Redundancy is a legal process, not a political slogan

The second requirement is consultation. Before any redundancies take effect, employees must be informed of why redundancies are being proposed, what alternatives have been considered, how affected employees will be selected, and what measures are being taken to minimise job losses. Consultation is not a courtesy extended by a benevolent employer. It is a statutory obligation. That obligation exists for one simple reason: governments and employers are not permitted to present workers with a fait accompli. Employees must be given a genuine opportunity to understand, question and respond before decisions affecting their livelihoods are finalised.