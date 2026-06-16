Reclamation, die-offs and a watchdog that rarely bites: a timeline of environmental damage
The stories we missed during our five-year hiatus.
Artwork: Dosain
5 hours ago
A timeline of the environmental stories we missed during our five-year hiatus – reclamation battles, mangrove die-offs, and the fines that went unpaid.
9 February 2020
Scientists from the Maldives and eight countries with the Blue Prosperity Coalition completed a 26-day scientific expedition from Haa Alif atoll to Laamu atoll to assess coral reef habitats, fish populations, and water quality. Researchers carried out nearly 1,000 scientific dives across 20 atolls, conducting 3D coral imaging, DNA and water quality sampling, fish and invertebrate surveys, and deploying baited remote underwater video systems.
12 February 2020
The People's Majlis passed a motion with bipartisan support declaring a climate emergency, as an expression of nationwide concern over rising global temperatures and the failure of major emitters to curb emissions, while calling for lower investment in fossil fuels, increased funding for renewable energy, and urging the United Nations to develop frameworks for imposing economic sanctions on countries whose rising emissions undermine the spirit of the Paris Agreement.
27 February 2020
The Environmental Protection Agency fined the State Electricity Company MVR 5,000 (US$ 324) for failing to provide sewerage services in Himmafushi and Thulusdhoo in line with operating licences issued on 13 November 2019 and 2 December 2019 respectively. STELCO blamed the delay on “negligence” by the environment ministry.
26 May 2020
Dutch dredging company Boskalis began the reclamation of the Gulhifalhu lagoon near Malé in a project with a reported value of US$ 53 million. Sediment plumes from the dredging affected the neighbouring island of Villimalé, home to the only accessible natural reef in the Greater Malé Region. Divers and environmental groups raised concerns over the adverse impact on Villimalé and other nearby dive sites.
30 May 2020
The environment ministry issued a warning to Environmental Protection Agency Director General Ibrahim Naeem after he allegedly refused to comply with instructions from State Minister Dr Abdulla Naseer regarding the monitoring of Gulhifalhu reclamation. The ministry’s top civil servant, Ajwad Musthafa, reportedly sent Naeem a written warning stating he could face demotion, suspension or dismissal if he continued to disregard senior officials or refuse to follow instructions. Naeem later said the EPA was asked to say that the sedimentation caused by dredging was at an acceptable level without conducting tests.
31 May 2020
The Environmental Protection Agency said tests conducted to check turbidity levels of Villingili reef were below the threshold level. Fish and corals were unaffected with no apparent visual sediment build up, EPA said, promising to aerially monitor the project and disclose data.
6 June 2020
Officials from the environment ministry, Environmental Protection Agency, planning ministry and the environment consultant who conducted the environment impact assessment for the Gulhifalhu reclamation project were questioned by parliament’s climate change committee. EPA Director General Naeem said sedimentation caused by the reclamation remains below thresholds set by the EPA and that tests conducted by the agency showed that it had not caused irreversible damage. There was no necessity to halt the reclamation, he said. Planning Minister Mohamed Aslam said the project was necessary to relocate the port in Malé and that it is necessary for economic benefit even though it is a “high impact” project. Environment Minister Dr Hussain Rasheed Hassan denied trying to influence Naeem, saying a warning was issued by the ministry’s top civil servant.
7 June 2020
Mangroves in several islands in the north including Haa Alif Kelaa, Haa Dhaal Neykurendhoo and Noonu Kendhikulhudhoo were reported to be experiencing mass die-off due to unknown causes. Ali Adam, the council president of Neykurendhoo, which holds the largest mangrove in the country, said over 10,000 mangrove plants had perished.
7 July 2020
The EPA and the agriculture ministry began carried out investigations to determine the cause of unexpected die-off of mangroves in Haa Alif Kelaa and Haa Dhaal Neykurendhoo.
28 October 2020
22 December 2020
President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih ratified an amendment to the Import Export Act to ban the import of certain single-use plastic items. The law gave the president the power to issue a list of items to be banned in stages.
3 January 2021
Customs seized 429 kilograms of shark fins that were being smuggled out through the Velana International Airport in 21 boxes falsely labelled as salted fish.
11 January 2021
Former Thimarafushi MP Mohamed Musthafa faced criticism from British conservation charity Shark Guardian over comments he made on social media advocating to allow the catch and export of shark fins.
12 January 2021
The Environmental Protection Agency fined the Waste Management Company MVR 1.1 million for repeatedly disposing waste into a lagoon during its operations.
18 January 2021
Officials from the Maldives Association for the Tourism Industry told parliament’s climate change committee that it would be hard for tourist resorts and live-aboard vessels to immediately halt disposing their waste to the sea. Safari boats would go bankrupt if they were forced to visit islands to dispose of their waste within a two week tour, MATI secretary general Ahmed Nazeer said.
22 January 2021
The EPA began investigating a channel dug at Finohu sandbank near Kaafu Himmafushi by employees and senior officials of the neighbouring Gili Lankanfushi resort.
4 February 2021
12 February 2021
The President's Office announced plans to protect the shipwreck of Maldives Victory which sank near Hulhulé reef in 1981.
23 March 2021
The environment ministry designated a total 104 species of birds, including parrots, eagles and owls, as protected species under the Environment Act.
14 May 2021
Hoarafushi airport was forced to suspend operations after suffering damages from storm surges flooding large parts of the newly developed airport on reclaimed land. Extreme weather caused flooding and household damage in multiple northern islands including Haa Dhaal Kulhudhuffushi. The EPA later said the damage was likely made worse due to the manner of the reclamation.
22 May 2021
Environment Minister Aminath Shauna said the government has no plans to make the Environmental Protection Agency an independent body and was instead focusing on making the agency “operationally independent” and to establish a more transparent governance system to run the EPA and appeal its decisions. Responding to a reporter’s question during a training organised by the Maldives Journalists Association, Shauna said proposals to make the EPA independent through amendments to the existing environmental law had been discussed while she worked at the President's Office's policy section and later with senior EPA officials after she became minister. However, she said the more immediate priority is to provide the EPA with the resources needed to function independently from the environment ministry and to make evidence-based decisions. A more transparent process for appealing Environmental Impact Assessment decisions was also needed, she added.
30 May 2021
The Environmental Protection Agency handed Gililankanfushi resort a fine of MVR 562,980 for digging up a channel in the Finolhu sandbank near Kaafu Himmafushi.
1 June 2021
The first stage of the government’s single-use plastic phaseout came into effect with the banning of import of plastic straws, plastic supari packets, disposable plastic plates, cups, spoons, and forks, plastic shopping bags smaller than 30 centimetres, plastic cups smaller than 250 millilitres, plastic cotton buds, imported plastic water bottles smaller than 500 millilitres and small plastic shampoo and soap bottles. The ban of styrofoam and soft drinks packed in plastic bottles smaller than 500 millitres was delayed until 31 December 2021.
10 June 2021
The High Court overturned a Civil Court ruling that said the court did not have the jurisdiction to hear a case submitted by Orchid Resorts, the resort operator of the COMO Cocoa Island resort operated within the lagoon of Maafushi, over the reclamation being carried out in Maafushi lagoon.
24 June 2021
The environment ministry contracted China State Construction Engineering Corporation to design and build a waste transfer stations in Malè and Villimalè in a project worth US$ 11.7 million funded through ADB assistance.
27 June 2021
Mass mangrove die-off at Haa Dhaal Keylakunu mangrove forest was reported following reports of mangrove die-offs in northern islands of Neykurendhoo, Vaikaradhoo and Kelaa in 2020.
28 June 2021
The environment ministry in collaboration with a foreign university conducted research to identify how sea level rise could impact islands.
31 June 2021
The prosecution of those involved in a major bust of illegal shark fins in January 2021 was delayed because of delays in completing the investigation by Maldives Customs, the Prosecutor General’s office said. Customs said the investigation delays were caused due to quarantine measures imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and difficulty in obtaining information from government offices.
19 August 2021
Navios Amaryllis, a 600-foot bulk carrier cargo boat registered to Panama ran aground on the Rasfari reef in Malé atoll.
2 September 2021
Humaida Abdul Gafoor, a volunteer at Save Maldives campaign, petitioned the Civil Court to halt the reclamation project at Gulhifalhu.
16 September 2021
The Rasfannu artificial beach was closed off to public after used oil spilled at sea washed ashore at the western beach in Malé.
21 October 2021
A man who caught a migratory flamingo and advertised to sell it for MVR 30,000 was caught and the flamingo taken back, EPA said.
27 October 2021
The EPA fined the owner of the bulk carrier cargo boat that beached on Rasfari reef by MVR 893 million.
22 November 2021
12 January 2022
Komandoo reclamation contracted ahead of by election
The planning ministry enlisted the state-owned Maldives Transport and Contracting Company to reclaim 16.7 hectares of land in the lagoon next to Shaviyani Komandoo, one month before a scheduled by-election in the constituency.
1 February 2022
Addu City mayor announced that a contractor would be hired in February for a major reclamation project that would add up to 200 hectares of land to the islands of Hithadhoo, Maradhoo/ Maradhoo Feydhoo, Hulhudhoo and Meedhoo.
27 February 2022
10 March 2022
15 March 2022
20 April 2022
A marine biology team at the Six Senses Laamu resort rescued a group of turtles turned over at an uninhabited island near Laamu Kunahandhoo.
7 August 2022
An 8-foot seal washed up on the ocean side of Hithadhoo in Addu atoll. The seal was seen lying on the rocky flats of the beach.
26 July 2022
The environment ministry said it had asked the Attorney General’s office to press charges against Mainland Shipping over non-payment of a MVR 100 million fine it was handed after a tug boat and a barge belonging to the company ran aground on the reef of Fushidhiggaru lagoon in 2015.
15 August 2022
Mainland Shipping, the agent for a tug boat and a barge that ran aground on the reef of Vaavu Maagulhi in May 2021, was fined MVR 100 million for damages caused to the reef.
16 August 2022
A platform being used to build the Thilamalé bridge ran aground on Villimalé reef after an anchor slipped off. Three people suffered minor injuries in the incident and were treated at the hospital. EPA later said it would monitor the damage caused to the reef.
26 September 2022
A total MVR 203 million of fines imposed over damage caused to the environment between 2017 and 2022 remain unpaid, EPA revealed.
8 October 2022
A deep sea expedition by Nekton and the Maldives government mapped an area of the sea equivalent to the total land area of the Maldives. The mission surveyed 300 square kilometres south of Malé , including the mapping of Sathoa Rahaa, an underwater seamount located in Huvadhoo channel that is a popular fishing ground for southern fishermen.
31 January 2023
The EPA fined Addu City Council MVR 30 million for uprooting palm trees at Ruhjehera and digging up a pond in the shape of a heart.
4 February 2023
The EPA began investigating a group of people for poaching and eating sea turtles in an uninhabited island in Baa atoll.
18 April 2023
30 July 2023
Seven people who were fined for poaching and eating sea turtles in an uninhabited island in Baa atoll had not paid a fine of MVR 198,000 imposed on each, EPA said.
7 September 2023
The EPA reduced the fine imposed on the seven people who poached and ate sea turtles in Baa atoll from MVR 198,000 to MVR 33,000 per person.
11 October 2023
1 December 2023
Speaking at COP28, President Muizzu said that the new administration plans to run a five-year project that will make 33 percent of all energy generation from renewable energy sources.
20 January 2024
EPA said a barge that ran aground on Kulhudhuffushi reef had been lying on the reef for six months, and that the company had removed all the aggregate that was in the barge but had missed several deadlines given to remove the barge.
14 February 2024
The High Court issued a temporary stay order ordering the halt of reclamation in Gulhifalhu pending the outcome of a petition submitted by Humaidha Abdul Gafoor at the Civil Court to stop the project.
15 February 2024
The Supreme Court stayed the High Court's order to halt the Gulhifalhu dredging after the Attorney General argued that any delays in the reclamation project would cost the state millions.
2 May 2024
The Maldives Marine Research Institute advised halting dredging and reclamation projects amid widespread coral bleaching caused by a spike in sea surface temperatures.
9 May 2024
The Environmental Protection Agency ordered all dredging and reclamation works to be halted temporarily until June 10 after the global coral reef watch issued an alert level 1 warning for coral bleaching in the Maldives.
15 May 2024
The Supreme Court overturned the High Court stay order.
15 August 2024
The fisheries ministry proposed new rules to reopen longline fishing and permit the bycatch of sharks, sparking opposition from conservation groups and fisher unions.
29 August 2024
President Muizzu reversed the decision to reopen long line fishing and allow bycatch of sharks. The decision was made after discussions with the yellowfin tuna union, he says.
1 December 2024
More than MVR 825 million worth of fines for damage caused to the environment remain unpaid, EPA said.
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