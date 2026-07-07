The hidden homeless of Malé

Couch surfing is a euphemism for an uneasy reality. It means living without formal attachment to any household, a perpetual guest of circumstance. It is not a remedy for homelessness, only a temporary balm. For the couch surfer, housing is an unpredictable cycle: one friend's floor to another's couch, wave to wave, never reaching dry land. Faadhiree*, 25, recently moved back to the Maldives after several years studying abroad. He is engaged to a foreigner, though the wedding dates remain undecided. He has resolved to couch surf until he can raise the funds to relocate permanently to join his wife-to-be. In the meantime, he is another case among a growing population of young people in housing insecurity.