Teacher, healer, protector: the surfer behind Aloha Ufaa
Saazu on surfing, healing and building a community by the sea.
Artwork: Dosain
8 hours ago
On the Hulhumalé beach, surfer Saazu Saeed has turned a stretch of sand into something the city planner never drew up. People come to her water sports centre, Aloha Ufaa, to learn to surf. But on any given day, it might also be a mini library shared with the neighbourhood cats, a children's nurdle hunt or a gender-based violence prevention session run with UNFPA.
Saazu has also founded an NGO, the SEAD Initiative (Ocean Literacy through Adventure), whose Eco Guardian Club, piloted at Aloha Ufaa, teaches children to protect the sea by first learning to love it. We spoke to her about the water, the work and what she hopes a child remembers years after leaving the beach.
What first made you want to build events for children specifically around the ocean?
I would actually love to have programs for adults as much as I do for children. My vision is to create a safe welcoming space where people of all ages can connect with the ocean.
You’ve described the ocean as your "teacher, healer and protector." How do you try to pass that relationship with the ocean on to the kids who come to your events?
I formed the NGO called SEAD initiative to teach ocean literacy through adventure. And SEAD Eco Guardian Club is created to help children learn to protect nature by first learning to love it. We use immersive learning and the ocean becomes the classroom. They learn about surf breaks by surfing, coral reefs by working in the reef, weather by observing it, tides and currents by experiencing them and traditional ocean knowledge by being out on the water. When children experience the ocean firsthand, they begin to respect it and the relationship stays with them for life.
The Shelf Care Mini Library found a home at your water sports space, cats and all. What made it a good fit and what have you noticed about how children read by the ocean compared with a classroom?
My colleague Mayan helped bring the Shelf Care mini library to our water sports space, and together we created a little community for book lovers and ocean lovers. I love hosting projects that bring people together for a good cause and create positive atmosphere. Reading by the ocean feels different. The sound of the waves and the fresh air, the cats from the "House of Bulhaa" wandering around and the relaxed environment make children naturally curious and comfortable and open to learning. This July has been a bit of a break for these activities but I am looking forward to bringing them back and growing the community again.
Events like the micro-plastics sessions and nurdle hunts ask kids to engage with some pretty heavy environmental realities. How do you pitch topics like pollution to children in a way that informs without overwhelming them?
I believe children learn best through stories and play. We read stories, go on nurdle hunts and make learning enjoyable instead of frightening. Rather than making them feel hopeless we help them understand that even small actions can make a difference. It’s heartwarming to watch children begin to understand plastic pollution in a meaningful way.
Through the Futtaru Journey with UNFPA, your programming touched on gender-based violence prevention using ocean healing and sport. What made you feel the ocean was the right setting for a conversation that heavy?
Futtaru Journey was first developed in collaboration with UNFPA and the Women’s Football Club. I’ve always believed the ocean is one of the greatest healers. Recreational ocean sports help people relax, build confidence, and reconnect with themselves and with others. Difficult conversations become a little easier when people feel safe, calm, and connected with nature. The ocean creates that environment.
A lot of your events are collaborations – with HDC, Dive Club, the Women’s Football Club. What do you look for in a partner organisation before agreeing to build something together?
For me, it always comes down to shared values. I want to work with people and organisations that believe the ocean has the power to heal, teach, and inspire. I believe we protect the places we love, and we can only build that love by helping people experience the ocean. Collaboration allows us to create opportunities and reach communities that none of us could achieve alone.
What’s a moment from one of your children’s events that told you the work was actually landing: a reaction from a kid, a parent, anyone?
The biggest sign that the work is making a difference has been the community that has formed around it. Since starting the NGO – SEAD Initiative – and its first pilot project, Eco Guardian Club, hosted at Aloha Ufaa Watersports, I've received incredible encouragement from parents, students, friends and well-wishers. Seeing children arrive every week with huge smiles, hearing parents tell me how much their children look forward to the sessions, and having colleagues and volunteers happily give their time tells me we’re building something meaningful together. The generous support from organisations like the Atmosphere Foundation has also reminded me that people believe in this vision. It shows me that this isn’t just my project anymore, it’s becoming a community effort to help raise the next generation of ocean stewards.
As Aloha Ufaa keeps running these programs, what do you want a child who came to one of your beach events at age 8 to remember about it when they’re 20?
I hope they look back and say, "I am who I am today because I loved what I was doing when I was eight." If these experiences inspire them to love the ocean, care for nature, stay curious, and find confidence in themselves, then we’ve done something meaningful. My hope isn’t just to create memories. It’s to help shape a lifelong relationship with the ocean and inspire a generation of future ocean stewards.
Discussion
No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts!
No comments yet. Be the first to join the conversation!
Join the Conversation
Sign in to share your thoughts under an alias and take part in the discussion. Independent journalism thrives on open, respectful debate — your voice matters.
Support Independent Journalism
Help us keep the news free and fearless
Give once
$
orBecome a memberfrom $5/month