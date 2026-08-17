Teacher, healer, protector: the surfer behind Aloha Ufaa

The biggest sign that the work is making a difference has been the community that has formed around it. Since starting the NGO – SEAD Initiative – and its first pilot project, Eco Guardian Club, hosted at Aloha Ufaa Watersports, I've received incredible encouragement from parents, students, friends and well-wishers. Seeing children arrive every week with huge smiles, hearing parents tell me how much their children look forward to the sessions, and having colleagues and volunteers happily give their time tells me we’re building something meaningful together. The generous support from organisations like the Atmosphere Foundation has also reminded me that people believe in this vision. It shows me that this isn’t just my project anymore, it’s becoming a community effort to help raise the next generation of ocean stewards.