No new cases, no victims identified but Maldives escapes human trafficking downgrade

The waiver came despite the failure to commence new trafficking investigations for the second consecutive years. In the April 2025 to March 2026 period covered by this year's report, there were no new prosecutions or convictions for the third year. No trafficking victims have been identified over the past two years. But police screened more than 70 people in cases with trafficking indicators, such as withheld wages, passport retention and fraudulent recruitment. Some 546 cases of unpaid wages and 111 cases of withheld passports were lodged with the Labour Relations Authority, which resolved the complaints through mediation or fines.