Shahid remand, Victory Day and Riveli reopening

The Criminal Court remanded former foreign minister and parliament speaker Abdulla Shahid for 30 days on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor, police said. Thirty days is the longest single remand period short of detention until the end of a trial. The court usually grants it based on the nature and seriousness of the alleged offence and on whether police have presented sufficient grounds. Shahid, who was arrested on Monday night, has denied the allegation, calling it a politically motivated attempt to destroy his reputation. His son, Yameen Shahid, wrote on X that his father “would never do what he’s being accused of,” and that the way the case had unfolded “raises serious questions.” He said Shahid deserved “fairness, due process and every opportunity to defend himself.”