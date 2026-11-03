Shahid arrest, home-schooling law and branded residences

Parliament accepted for consideration an amendment to the Education Act that would allow home-schooling for children unable to attend school because of a physical disability or a psychological or other special circumstance. Under the government-sponsored bill, parents would have to be able to afford home-schooling and the child would have to stay registered at a school. Children whose disabilities prevent them from studying at school or at home would be exempt from compulsory education. Former President Nasheed has called it the “jaariya bill,” using a word for slave girls, and accused the government of a “cunning” ploy to keep girls out of school. MDP MP Meekail Naseem warned that without a proper regulatory framework, the change would open the door to extremists. Defending the bill, Manadhoo MP Husni Mubarik said children would remain under school supervision. Education Minister Dr Ismail Shafeeu said home-schooling would only be allowed after an assessment and under specific conditions.