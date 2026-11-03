‘Easier said than done’: making friends as an adult in the Maldives

“There is nothing for young people to do around here, there is no night life, no sports areas,” said Lisa, repeating what many people have been saying for years. Free places to meet are few, though some exist. A space at the National Library can be booked for free to have a small event. There are also several book clubs such as Hulhumalé Reads and Shelfcare Book Club that are active on Instagram. Other affordable options include the Maldives Pool Billiards association at Hulhumalé. For paid options, we have gaming centres and multiple classes like art and cooking.