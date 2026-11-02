Referendum ultimatum, Nasheed's dissent and underwater assault

Infrastructure Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib disputed a Dhauru report that valued the 500 hectares of Rasmalé land allocated to Eagle Hills at US$24 billion, calling its method flawed. He said the reporter wrongly applied Hulhumalé’s current average price of MVR7,500 (US$486) per square foot to newly reclaimed land with no services or bridge. He used Thilafushi’s industrial land price of MVR1,750 instead and counted only about 48 per cent of land that could be sold as housing, commercial and industrial plots. He put the land’s best-case value at US$2.9 billion, before about US$1 billion in servicing costs that the state could not finance. The partnership would instead bring the state an estimated 3.1 billion from a 10 per cent revenue share and US$1.24 billion from a 4 per cent fee on property transfers, he said. Muththalib also said that when a Rasmalé property changes hands, the government would cancel the old 99-year lease and issue a new one. He had earlier given an assurance that no one would be able to renew a lease or hold property in perpetuity.