A job offer, a contested resignation and a seven-year fight with Transparency Maldives

On the aftermath, Shareef said he remained unemployed until 2021, calling it "a very painful few years." He said the Maldives' NGO sector is small and that people talk: "my fall out, if I am friends with you, is your fall out." He said he retreated from social life during this period. "I was in a bad place mentally, and I wasn't doing the talking, I shut down and basically withdrew. I was just home." The Covid-19 pandemic compounded the difficulty, he recalled, as jobs, particularly in the NGO space, became scarce.