Why Muizzu’s information commissioner pick should alarm everyone

Critics argue that the provision allows the term of a serving commissioner to be extended, rather than permitting someone who completed a five-year term years earlier to return through an entirely new appointment process. Abdul Azeez completed his first term on 22 July 2019, and President Muizzu is due to appoint him again more than seven years later. The legal concern was also raised during the committee meeting on 24 August, where questions were raised over whether the Act permits a second, separate appointment after a completed term.