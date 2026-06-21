Too many players, not enough chairs: the Maldives' looming crisis

The hyper-concentration of economic activity in the Greater Malé area has created an artificial, suffocating scarcity of housing. Greater Malé holds more than 40 per cent of the national population, only a fraction of whom own land on the small island; the rest are forced to rent at exorbitant prices, with young families handing over more than half of their monthly income to landlords. Meanwhile, global inflation, a volatile domestic currency and structural state debts have dramatically driven up the cost of basic food items, utility services and healthcare.