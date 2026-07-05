Prosperity for all?

Closely connected to this question, is the second consequential development for the Maldives. One that has serious implications on land, sea and sovereignty of the Maldives. This is the establishment of “sustainable townships” under the framework of special economic zones as part of the government’s economic diversification policy. These townships permit 100 percent foreign ownership, materials required for construction are allowed to be imported duty-free. There is no income tax, GST or withholding tax payable and land transfer sales tax is also exempt. Profits generated within these developments may be freely repatriated by investors. Licensing and permits will be fast tracked by the government. Three lagoons, one reef and one uninhabited island in Noonu Atoll have already been designated for a sustainable township and an agreement to that effect signed with foreign company Crystal Holdings & BluRock. Marketing of the residency programme for the sustainable township called “Maldives Pearl Residency,” has been entrusted to another foreign company, Henley & Partners – a firm with a rather colourful history of well-documented corruption allegations.