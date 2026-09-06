My case for the MDP nomination

My own political journey has shaped me too. I began my public service under a very different political system. In 2013, I made the decision to join MDP, and it has been my political home ever since. I have stood with this party in government and in opposition, through victory and defeat, because I believe deeply in the democratic principles on which it was founded. Serving across different political eras has shown me how our institutions have evolved, how fragile democratic progress can be and why that progress must be protected.