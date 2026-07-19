Locking out: why blanket social media bans won’t protect children

The enthusiasm among governments to push age assurance measures stand. In many cases, in contrast to the nature of the underlying consensus (whether scientific, or among stakeholders), it can be described as being both confusing and concerning. Moreover, different kinds of age assurance mechanisms (age verification through IDs, age estimation using biometric information, and age inference by analysing behavioural patterns) face various technical challenges and circumvention possibilities which raise broader questions about their effectiveness, proportionality, levels of acceptance, and adverse effects on civil liberties.