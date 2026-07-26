Independence is not a date. It is a daily decision.

The stated principle of my foreign policy is that agreements should serve Maldivian interests first, regardless of who the partner is, unless in the case of rogue nations butchering our Muslim brothers. In practice, that has meant diversifying our international relationships rather than relying on any single country, while continuing to engage with our neighbours. It has also meant meeting our own financial obligations directly. This year, a US$500 million sovereign bond came due, and it was repaid in full and on time from our own reserves. A foreign policy that claims to put the country first has to hold up when the bills come due, not just in the language used with other governments.