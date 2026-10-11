‘Hope is not a strategy’: fixing resort security in the Maldives

I should say where this goes wrong. Regulators here are stretched, and a new one could easily turn into a fee-collecting office that issues certificates and checks nothing. That would be worse than the gap we have, because it gives everyone false comfort. If we cannot staff it properly, we should not build it. And resort owners will point to cost. They are right that it adds cost. But guests, insurers and lenders will keep asking harder questions, and it is better to have answers than to be caught saying we assumed it would be fine.