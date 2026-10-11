Eagle Hills housing, localisation rules and seized pots

The 5,000 housing units Eagle Hills is to build before starting work on Rasmalé will be located on Hulhumalé’s Urban Island, according to a video shared by Housing Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib. The three-bedroom flats are estimated to cost US$400 million to US$500 million, to be paid from the state’s 10 per cent share of Rasmalé sales, which Muththalib has projected at US$3 billion. The video suggests Eagle Hills will develop the entire Urban Island, though the government has not confirmed this. The land was previously set aside for an US$8.8 billion financial centre to be built by Qatar’s MBS Global Investments, a project that has not moved forward and that the government says is being rescoped.