Alabbar lunch, Faisal-Azim ticket and ratings upgrade

Moody’s upgraded the Maldives’ credit rating to Caa1 from Caa2 with a stable outlook, citing a material reduction in near-term default risk after the government repaid the US$500 million sukuk and a US$400 million currency swap with the Reserve Bank of India in April, as well as US$100 million in treasury bills owed to the State Bank of India. The upgrade restores the rating Moody’s cut in September 2024, but the agency said Caa1 remained low, reflecting persistent fiscal, external and liquidity risks. Moody’s expects the fiscal deficit to widen to 8 to 8.5 per cent of GDP this year, government debt to stay above 100 per cent of GDP over the next few years, and higher energy costs and weaker tourism receipts to renew pressure on the balance of payments. It credited foreign currency rules requiring tourism earnings to be converted through local banks, but said usable reserves remained weak relative to similarly rated countries. Of nearly US$1.9 billion in external debt service due this year, US$411 million remains for the last quarter, including the INR30 billion swap with India due this month.