From bricks to vision: rethinking housing policy

Help to Build, the policy the government is now working to bring in, takes an alternative approach. The government will provide a one-time equity contribution of up to MVR 200,000 (US$ 12,970) – the full 20 percent equity on an MVR 1 million loan, enough to build a three-bedroom house on the family's own land plot. The family engages directly with the bank of their choice; the government pays the equity contribution at once; and the State does not seek to recover the amount unless the house is sold within a specified period. Every licensed lender can participate on commercial terms, and competition improves service.