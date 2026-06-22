Tobacco U-turn, market dispute and overpaid bonuses

The Malé City Council and infrastructure ministry traded accusations over delays in a stalled fish market project. President Muizzu on Friday accused the opposition-majority council for refusing to hand over land occupied by the current local market despite a request from the ministry. The infrastructure ministry released a video on Saturday highlighting the condition of the existing local market and blaming the city council for the delay in developing a “modern market”. The city council said the land could not be handed over until an existing contract with Hairu Engineering Consultancy was cancelled, citing possible legal challenges and the need to properly manage the relocation of vendors due to the social and economic impact. It also said the project was part of its strategic action plan, but the ministry had refused to engage on it, and asked the Local Government Authority to mediate. The ministry responded by saying it had written to the council four times since March 29 requesting the land and claimed Hairu Engineering Consultancy had informed the council it had no objection to terminating the agreement. The ministry said the council had still declined to end the contract, despite the contractor having carried out limited work, and argued the land could be handed over even before formal termination. The ministry said the council’s refusal had delayed the new project, cited the Decentralisation Act as giving the government authority to take over land for development, and accused the council of prioritising political interests over the public interest.