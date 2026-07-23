Thilafushi fire, pay cuts and Savaaheli transfer

The Prosecutor General's Office decided not to charge a Sri Lankan excavator operator over the death of a Bangladeshi WAMCO worker at Thilafushi, finding insufficient evidence of negligence. Ameen Mia, 24, went missing on January 26 and his body was found two days later. Police had arrested the 32-year-old operator on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. The PG office said a police reconstruction found the operator could not have seen Ameen Mia because of the lighting, and that he was about 10 feet from the excavator. It noted he was not authorised to be in the area under his assigned duties and that WAMCO had restricted access to the landfill on safety grounds. Police believe he was struck by the excavator while clearing waste, and that his body was carried along with the rubbish and buried under it; CCTV shows the excavator hitting him, after which work continued. The operator has asked to be repatriated.