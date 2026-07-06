Terror risk, disclosure order and Funfalhu fire

Businesses should be able to operate on residential plots in Hulhumalé, Housing Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib said, referring to plots awarded to Malé residents in Phases 2 and 3 where commercial use or renting for business are prohibited. Muththalib said the biggest hardship when people first moved to the area was the lack of basic services, and that a shortage of HDC land for services and businesses was the main obstacle to providing them. As HDC's own land was not enough, he said the more than 2,000 plots given to Malé residents in Phases 2 and 3 should also be opened up. He said allowing some residential plots to be used commercially would benefit the plot-holders, expand the area's economy and create jobs and services such as hospitals, clinics, private preschools and shopping complexes.