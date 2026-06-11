Takedown order, food labelling and nuisance rules

Meekail Naseem said he would not treat allies and rivals differently as he wrapped up his "Ithubaaru" (Trust) campaign at a rally in Malé ahead of Friday's MDP chairperson election. He said remarks by his rivals raised the spectre of a repeat of 2023, when the party split before that year's presidential election. A policy of consigning everyone not aligned with the leadership to the back ranks was not the MDP he believed in, he said, pledging a place at the front for members whether or not they stood with him. The comments referred to a message former President Nasheed sent the party's national council group, saying those not with him should keep their distance if he became chair. Meekail, who faces Nasheed in the race, also pledged to open the party's top posts to young members, noting that 40 percent of voters at the next presidential election would be young people. He said he had announced his candidacy months ago not to challenge Nasheed – whom he called a mentor – and framed having to run against the former president as part of the work of making space for youth in the party. He closed the speech by vowing to stay in the party "to the last person."