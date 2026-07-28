Swell waves, parasail fail and sand return

President Muizzu commissioned an Australian-gifted vessel into the MNDF Coast Guard as Imaaduddin at a ceremony at the Hulhumalé International Terminal. Australia's Special Envoy for the Indian Ocean Tim Watts presented it and Defence Minister Hassan Rasheed accepted the handover. Built by Austal, the vessel was handed over in Perth in April and sailed more than 3,000 nautical miles to reach Malé on 15 June, the longest continuous voyage undertaken solely by Coast Guard personnel. Its crew completed three months of pre-commissioning training in Australia. Lieutenant Colonel Shinan Zahir is commanding officer.