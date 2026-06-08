Strategy clash, Broadcom audit and proactive disclosures

Former MDP presidents Nasheed and Solih traded barbs during campaigning for the party’s chairperson election, as both toured across islands in Gaaf Dhaal Atoll. At a rally for Meekail Naseem in Thinadhoo, Solih said the MDP would need to form a coalition with other parties to return to power, estimating that 100,000 votes more than MDPs 60,000 membership base would be needed to win a presidential election. He noted that a coalition agreement signed with former President Gayoom, Adhaalath Party leader Sheikh Imran Abdulla, and Jumhooree Party leader Qasim Ibrahim had helped bring him to power in 2018. The agreement set out how power would be shared among coalition partners, including cabinet posts, parliamentary seats, and council positions. He added that he entered office as the coalition’s unity candidate and initially governed in line with the agreement, but later shifted to campaigning for MDP candidates in the 2019 parliamentary elections after the party’s national council decided to abandon the coalition arrangement and field its own candidates for all seats. Speaking at a campaign event in Faresmaathodaa, Nasheed described coalition partners as “icing on the cake" and argued that MDP must strengthen its own activities to defeat the government. Members should not see victory as something achievable only through help from the Adhaalath Party or Jumhooree Party, he suggested.