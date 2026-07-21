Solar hybrids, snorkelling death and port relocation

Civil servants take sick leave in noticeably higher numbers around long weekends, often when they are not ill, Civil Service Commission President Mohamed Mujthaz told Mihaaru. He said Thursday absences were a particular problem, with staff finding excuses to avoid coming in and stretching public holidays, and that little had been done because no rule covers it. Some call in sick because they overslept or have something else to do, he said. A new attendance allowance in the revised pay structure is deducted for days missed, which Mujthaz said would help somewhat but has not stopped it, and further changes are needed. Staff were also recently given "buffer time," allowing them to arrive up to 8.30am without permission, working six hours from arrival.