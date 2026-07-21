Solar hybrids, snorkelling death and port relocation

The government, ADB and EIB launched 6.4 megawatts of solar-hybrid power systems across 25 islands in Raa and Baa atolls, bringing the total islands completed under the POISED project to 97. The systems will generate 10.4 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually, saving over three million litres of diesel and cutting CO2 emissions by 8,400 metric tonnes per year. Work continues on 23 more islands, expected to be completed next year.
The family of Jena Chan, a 15-year-old student from Singapore's Saint Joseph's Institution International who died in November 2024 after being struck by a boat propeller while snorkelling on a school trip, filed a negligence claim against the school in the Singapore High Court. The family said they pursued answers for 20 months without success, with the school refusing to share information about the incident or allow them to meet the teachers who accompanied the trip.
MPL awarded China Harbour Engineering Company the contract to build international and domestic quay walls at Thilafushi, under the project to relocate Malé's commercial port. The contract covers a 375-metre international quay wall at 14.6 metres' depth for container ships, and an 820-metre domestic quay wall at five metres' depth, due for completion by November 2027. MTCC was given part of the work last month, a 100-metre domestic quay wall and paving three hectares. When complete, Thilafushi will have more than 1,000 metres of international quay wall and a domestic terminal with more than 2,000 metres of quay wall serving vessels now using Malé's North and South West harbours.
MDP MP Mohamed Ibrahim filed a motion to summon officials to parliament to account for gaps in implementing the Juvenile Justice Act, citing the absence of a juvenile detention centre, lack of diversion programmes, shortage of specialist staff, inadequate rehabilitation facilities and poor inter-agency coordination as key concerns. The motion raises nine specific questions, including when the juvenile detention centre will be completed and whether the Department of Juvenile Justice has sufficient budget and resources.
Civil servants take sick leave in noticeably higher numbers around long weekends, often when they are not ill, Civil Service Commission President Mohamed Mujthaz told Mihaaru. He said Thursday absences were a particular problem, with staff finding excuses to avoid coming in and stretching public holidays, and that little had been done because no rule covers it. Some call in sick because they overslept or have something else to do, he said. A new attendance allowance in the revised pay structure is deducted for days missed, which Mujthaz said would help somewhat but has not stopped it, and further changes are needed. Staff were also recently given "buffer time," allowing them to arrive up to 8.30am without permission, working six hours from arrival.
A man who went missing from a bait-fishing dhoni off Haa Dhaalu Hondaafushi was found washed up on the island's beach early yesterday, MNDF said. He was reported missing from the dhoni Bahuru just after 4am and found about two hours later by a search party in a dinghy. He was taken to Hanimaadhoo health centre, where staff said he was in good condition after treatment.
Tree Top Hospital launched neurosurgery consultation services at its Malé clinic, with a specialist available on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays, covering conditions including spinal disc problems, brain and spinal tumours, head and spine injuries and other neurological disorders.