SOE downsizing, road development and sorcery arrest

The China-funded project to rebuild Malé's roads will now begin late this year or early 2027 at the latest, President Muizzu said on the President's Office podcast The Pulse. He said funding and the project were secured and preparatory work was under way. Muizzu had said in his 2024 presidential address that it would start that year and the government has given several start dates since. Muizzu blamed the delay on requirements attached to grant-funded projects. A Chinese team is now surveying Malé's roads.