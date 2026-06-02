Social media ban, new deputy speaker and MMPRC charges

President Muizzu announced the government plans to ban social media platforms for children under 16, modelling the approach on Australia's age-restriction framework, with legislative changes and stakeholder consultations to be completed within a year. He also announced that government sports facilities will be required to pause activities during prayer times, with arrangements made for worshippers to pray on-site, noting that current venues including the Sports Arena and Maafannu Stadium lack such provisions. Separately, Muizzu flatly denied allegations that his Eid trip to Singapore was secretly arranged to meet former Deputy Speaker Ahmed Nazim – who resigned ahead of a no-confidence vote – calling the claims outright fabrications and saying he travelled solely for a family holiday. The president also said he has nothing to discuss or negotiate with Nazim, dismissing suggestions that he offered Nazim guarantees against arrest in exchange for returning to the Maldives as politically motivated disinformation. He also said the restrictions BML imposed on dollar transactions via Rufiyaa debit and credit cards for overseas e-commerce and online retail purchases will be significantly eased by the end of this month.