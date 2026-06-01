Nazim resignation, tobacco tariffs and NSPA mandate

Deputy Speaker Ahmed Nazim resigned just before Sunday's out-of-session Majlis sitting was due to take up the no-confidence motion against him, denying all the allegations in a statement and saying the PNC parliamentary group had cited no evidence or specific complaints. The motion had accused him of abusing his position, sowing discord, and shirking his responsibilities. Nazim said he had carried out his duties "honestly and with integrity," had not taken undue advantage of his office, and had treated all members equally regardless of party. But even if the accusations were untrue, complying when an overwhelming majority of those who elected him to the post called for him to step down was the civilised democratic course, he said. PNC holds a supermajority of 76 seats in the 93-member Majlis. Nazim had also served as deputy speaker in the 17th parliament under the Yameen administration. Senior PNC members maintained throughout the run-up that the party was united despite rumours of internal tension over the motion.