The cowrie was identified as the primary form of currency in ancient Maldives. In the 14th century, Moroccan explorer Ibn Batuta recorded that bargains were struck in exchange for these shells. While modern scholars have argued they were primarily used for barter rather than as formal currency, historical visitors explicitly state that it is the “money of the islanders”. By the 17th century, they functioned as “petty cash” alongside metallic currencies like the silver larin.