The price of mankind: how Maldivian shells bought human lives
How Maldivian cowries became the currency of the slave trade and then vanished.
Artwork: Dosain
The money cowrie
The fight for the money: Europeans monopolise the trade
The cowries and the the transatlantic slave trade
Early 15th century (c. 1520): In Forcodas River, an adult slave can be exchanged for 6,370 cowries
Late 17th century (c. 1680s): With the intensifying slave trade, prices rose between 10,000 to 31,000 cowries per adult
Early 18th century (c. 1710s-1720): Slaves could be exchanged for 40,000 to 50,000 cowries
Late 18th century (c. 1760s-1779s): Prices peaked at 80,000 cowries per slave in 1760s, and soared to 176,000 shells by the 1770s
Late 19th century: Despite abolition of the Atlantic slave trade, internal slave trading in Africa continued with prices reaching 80,000 shells in 1870s and 14,000 shells in 1880s
Slavery in the Maldives
Rise and fall
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