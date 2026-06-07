Sobe victory, BML backlash and "systematic dismantling"

Bank of Maldives faced public backlash after attributing failed overseas subscription payments to merchant-side problems rather than its recent restrictions on US dollar transactions via Rufiyaa cards. BML imposed daily dollar limits on popular international shopping sites – in addition to a 30 percent fee on transactions at six e-commerce platforms – citing reduced foreign currency liquidity. After the bank said on X that recurring subscriptions fell outside the daily foreign-spend budget and that it had not blocked such payments, the post drew about 168 comments and 130 reposts within 18 hours, almost all accusing the bank of dishonesty. Customers shared screenshots of declined transactions and reported being unable to pay for services including Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Adobe, Meta Ads and X. Some said customer service offered no solution beyond linking a USD card. A follow-up BML post citing statistics intended to show its foreign currency provision was increasing drew further criticism. Small businesses reliant on social media advertising and on importing goods through overseas websites reported losses with some suspending operations. BML has faced persistent allegations of political influence since the current administration took office. Critics say it operates like a government agency. President Muizzu indicated last week that some relief on the dollar controls may come towards the end of the month.