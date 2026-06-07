Sobe victory, BML backlash and "systematic dismantling"

Former Addu Mayor Abdulla Sodiq 'Sobe' defeated ruling party candidate Ahmed Saeed in Saturday’s parliamentary by-election for the Hithadhoo North constituency. The opposition MDP candidate won the vacant seat with 1,375 votes. PNC's Saeed trailed with 1,313 votes. The turnout was 66 percent across seven boxes in Addu and Malé. The closely fought contest was triggered by the Supreme Court’s disqualification of ruling party MP Mohamed Sinan over an unpaid loan. The victory takes the opposition numbers in the 93-member Majlis to 13 MPs.
Bank of Maldives faced public backlash after attributing failed overseas subscription payments to merchant-side problems rather than its recent restrictions on US dollar transactions via Rufiyaa cards. BML imposed daily dollar limits on popular international shopping sites – in addition to a 30 percent fee on transactions at six e-commerce platforms – citing reduced foreign currency liquidity. After the bank said on X that recurring subscriptions fell outside the daily foreign-spend budget and that it had not blocked such payments, the post drew about 168 comments and 130 reposts within 18 hours, almost all accusing the bank of dishonesty. Customers shared screenshots of declined transactions and reported being unable to pay for services including Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Adobe, Meta Ads and X. Some said customer service offered no solution beyond linking a USD card. A follow-up BML post citing statistics intended to show its foreign currency provision was increasing drew further criticism. Small businesses reliant on social media advertising and on importing goods through overseas websites reported losses with some suspending operations. BML has faced persistent allegations of political influence since the current administration took office. Critics say it operates like a government agency. President Muizzu indicated last week that some relief on the dollar controls may come towards the end of the month.
A coalition of 35 NGOs and community groups called on the government to reverse what it described as the “systematic dismantling” of environmental protections, warning that recent policy and regulatory changes are placing the country’s reefs, wetlands and protected areas at risk. The groups urged authorities to restore the independence of the environmental regulator, repeal amendments to environmental impact assessment rules, and reinstate public consultation and environmental review requirements for projects in sensitive areas.
Environmental activists staged protests in Malé and Addu on World Environment Day on Friday, calling on the government to halt a housing tower project in Villimalé on land occupied by a grove of laurel-wood trees and to scrap plans to reclaim a wetland area in Addu for a road construction. Protesters marched along Majeedhee Magu on Friday evening, urging the government to stop what they described as the "closure of public land" and calling for the resignation of Malé Mayor Ali Azim, whose family-owned company, Rasheed Carpentry and Construction (RCC), was awarded the housing project. Both RCC and the Bank of Maldives (BML), which contracted the company for the project, also came under fire.
In a message marking World Environment Day, President Muizzu announced that MVR 7 million (US$ 453,955) will be allocated annually from the Green Fund to support environmental protection and conservation efforts. According to the President’s Office, the funding will be used for the management of protected areas and wildlife, conservation projects, environmental research, public awareness programmes, capacity-building initiatives, and environmental projects carried out by civil society organisations and schools.
The scope of the planned US$ 8.8 billion Maldives International Financial Centre is being significantly changed at the developer's request, chief government spokesman Mohamed Hussain Shareef 'Mundhu' said at his weekly press briefing. The MIFC, a financial free zone in Hulhumalé Phase 3, agreed in May 2025 between the government and MBS Global Investments, a Qatari royal family company, is not being halted, Mundhu said. The developer itself proposed revising the scope it originally submitted and authorities are now assessing the feasibility and approvals for the revised plan before the government decides. Mundhu did not detail what the revised scope involves. The project was originally framed as a 780,000-square-metre development for over 6,500 residents and 35,000 daily visitors, with a 3,500-capacity conference centre, three residential and office towers, branded residences, international hotels, retail, an oceanographic museum, a mosque and an international school. The government had described it as critical to the next 50 years of the Maldivian economy, targeting over US$ 1 billion in annual revenue by its fifth year and completion by 2030.
Police confirmed that an officer is under investigation over allegations of sexually abusing a minor. The case was reported on June 1 and is being investigated by the Family and Child Protection Unit, police said. A separate administrative inquiry is also being carried out by the Professional Standards Command.
WAMCO employees at the Gaaf Dhaal Thinadhoo branch protested on Saturday over the company's failure to deposit their pension contributions for 19 months. A protesting employee told Adhadhu the demonstration was prompted by the prolonged failure to resolve the issue, with the WAMCO head office repeatedly responding that pension money would be deposited once Malé City Council paid the company MVR 60 million it is owed. The Pension Office disclosed in January, in response to a right-to-information request by RTI activist Afrah Ismail, that WAMCO had stopped depositing employee pension contributions. Its last payment was on October 16, 2024. Employees said pension deductions continue to be taken from their salaries each month despite the company not forwarding them. Under the Pension Act, employers must deduct seven percent of basic salary for pensions and contribute a matching amount; WAMCO admitted in January that it had not been depositing the money, blaming funds owed to it.
Police said they are investigating a case involving a woman living in Hulhumalé Phase 2 who filed a complaint on Friday alleging that her ex-husband threatened to sell her to another person. Police added that the complaint does not include any allegations of sexual violence, nor any claims that she was sold or trafficked.
Former health minister Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim was appointed Principal Secretary to the President for Policy and Manifesto, a ministerial-level position. It came two months after he was among several cabinet ministers who resigned following the ruling party’s defeat in the local council elections.
The ruling People’s National Congress removed MP Ahmed Nazim from his position as president of the party’s Dhiggaru constituency. The decision, made by the party leadership under provisions in its internal rules, was announced at a party senate meeting on Tuesday.
MDP chairperson candidate Ibrahim Mohamed 'Vaadhu' withdrew to back MP Meekail Naseem in the contest, saying it was important for the party leadership to give young people the chance to come to the fore. Vaadhu said he would actively campaign for Meekail's election and would participate in all the work needed to win. He said he regretted having to speak against former President Nasheed, but that after spending half his life in the party, the lack of opportunity for young people to reach senior positions was a concern.
The Zakat House opened applications for 30 higher education scholarships in Islamic disciplines, alongside special scholarship schemes, announced on May 17. The scheme offers nine master's and 10 PhD opportunities across fields including Islamic Shariah, Qur'anic Sciences, Islamic Education, Islamic Journalism, Aqeedah, Fiqh, Usul al-Fiqh, and Islamic Leadership and Management; applicants may also propose other fields that contribute to the development of Islamic society in the Maldives. Of the 30 scholarships, 10 are for study within the Maldives and 20 for study abroad. The special schemes include five stipend-based opportunities for students already studying in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and five scholarships to train female doctors in women's health. Applications close at 2pm on July 16 and must be emailed to scholarship@zakathouse.gov.mv.
Ibrahim Rashad, a veteran public servant who served as Atoll Chief of Faadhippolhu and Kolhumadulu, Commissioner of Elections, Minister of State, and Principal Collector of Customs, died at the age of 78 following a prolonged illness. President Muizzu expressed condolences in a post on X, describing Rashad as a “visionary and exemplary leader” who fulfilled his state duties with “care, honesty, and good judgement.” Rashad is survived by his wife and three children.