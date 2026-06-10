Shamaan conviction, plastic fines and measles spread

State-owned companies dismissed or suspended at least 11 people this week over political activity, including seven Kooddoo Fisheries Complex workers who went to the airport to welcome former President Nasheed. According to Adhadh, the seven – four from Maamendhoo and three from Vilingili, all long-serving MIFCO staff – were suspended for 14 days. Among them was the husband of a woman who sang a welcoming song, "Jawaahirekey, Nasheedhey Thee" (You are a gem, Nasheed), for Nasheed in Maamendhoo; a video of her performance went semi-viral. Several others were dismissed over the Hithadhoo North by-election, won by MDP candidate Abdulla Sodiq 'Sobe,; including Ahmed Zuhair, a director at the Maldives Transportation Safety Board, who lost his post after his role was abruptly abolished on Sunday after he took a photo with Sobe, his relative. A WAMCO employee was sacked for allegedly campaigning for Sobe; and STELCO finance department worker Mahfooz Husni was dismissed on Monday. Two further WAMCO staff were dismissed after protesting the company's withholding of their pension contributions. Zuhair's son Azaan, chair of the Addu International Airport board, resigned on Monday in protest at his father's dismissal. The government has also been accused of pressuring residents who turned out to welcome Nasheed in Fiyoaree, Gaaf Dhaal. Nasheed said orders had come from Malé telling the council and residents not to greet him, and that officials on the island had forced people gathered on the beach back into their homes. Sobe called on the government to immediately stop dismissing and threatening his campaigners and suspected voters, describing the actions as inhumane. Former MDP chair Fayyaz Ismail also condemned what he called the Muizzu administration's use of employment as a tool of intimidation.