Sanctions busting, on-air call and balcony railings

Hassaan Waheed, the deputy ambassador to the UAE and a son of Muizzu's first cousin, has become a shareholder in Ayatana Hospitalities, the company that leased the islands of Futta, Vanbandhi and Kani in Thaa atoll with the Indian firm of the same name, Adhadhu reported. It said Hassaan has no previous experience or shareholding in the resort industry or any other business, and that he met Aratt Developers, the Indian company's parent, in the UAE, where a deal was discussed to develop a resort at a favourable price. The islands were leased at US$75,000 a hectare, below the US$671,936 paid for Kurandhivaru in Thaa last year but above the US$57,142 for Maagulhi. Adhadhu said it verified a MIRA payment slip leaked by the X account Hasan Kurusee showing the US$864,000 lease acquisition fee was paid in cash, though another source told it the money came from a bank transfer and was recorded as cash.