Sanctions busting, on-air call and balcony railings

The Wall Street Journal reported that Velana International Airport has become a transit route for goods flowing to Russia in defiance of Western sanctions. An Aeroflot flight lands in Malé each morning, local middlemen working with Russia-linked logistics firms clear US, European and Chinese goods through customs and the aircraft leaves for Sheremetyevo about two hours later. Because the cargo is classed as transit rather than import, it never formally enters the country and is checked on paperwork rather than inspected. Among the goods: aircraft parts, microchips with both civilian and missile-guidance applications, optical instruments used in satellites, and aerospace fasteners.
An unnamed official from Go Investment categorically denied allegations in the WSJ story that named the private company among local businesses involved in forwarding sanctioned goods to Russia. The report accused the companies of altering shipping documents once a flight containing cargo meant for Russia arrives in the Maldives.
STELCO suspended an a human resources department employee after she inadvertently confirmed on air during a Raajje TV programme that staff were being instructed to join the ruling party. Raajje TV's Amir Saleem called the company's HR line during its morning show and asked how he could share the screenshot showing he had registered to PNC through the Elections Commission's online portal. The staff, unaware that she was on air or speaking to a journalist, said it needed to be sent to the main HR number. In a statement later on Thursday, STELCO said that it would not hesitate to take administrative and disciplinary action against the staff following an investigation.
Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation is identifying units in its Amaan Dhoadhi and Amaan Udhares housing complexes that are home to children and people with developmental disabilities, FDC Managing Director Hamdhaan Shakeel said. The apartments will be prioritised in efforts to improve safety across all housing units, in line with instructions from President Muizzu.
The government spent MVR3.5 billion (US$226 million) to provide fuel subsidies this year, 23 per cent over the budgeted amount as the Middle East conflict doubled the cost of fuel imports.
Maldivians traveling to Thailand will be allowed to stay visa-free for up to 30 days under new visa policy changes that will take effect on 15 September, the foreign ministry said. The Maldives was previously set to have its visa-free stay reduced from 60 days to 15 days.
Police said it received a report on Monday that a 41-year-old man from a southern island had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl and subjected her to physical and mental abuse while in a trustworthy position. The man was arrested on Thursday, police said. The girl was his daughter and police took him into custody after people gathered outside his home, Dhauru reported.
Adhadhu CEO Hussain Fiyaz Moosa wrote to the President’s Office requesting a written record of the decision to bar Adhadhu reporters from attending press conferences. Fiyaz said previous letters on the matter had gone unanswered and that he had also attempted to raise the issue with the head of the Citizens’ Complaints Bureau established by President Muizzu.
Police found 17.7kg of drugs in two houses in Gaafu Alif Maamendhoo and arrested two men suspected of being senior figures in a drug smuggling network. Azuhadh Naseem and Rishfaan Ramiz, both 29 and from Maamendhoo, were detained in an operation on 2 September and remanded for five days. Two young men and a woman were arrested in Malé the previous day after 1.7kg of drugs, 230 vape cartridges suspected of containing drugs, 26 bottles of vape flavouring and a bottle of alcohol were found in a Maafannu house.
Newly appointed Maldives non-resident ambassador to Palestine Dr Ibrahim Zuhuree presented his credentials to Dr Varsen Aghabekian, minister for foreign affairs and expatriates of the state of Palestine.
Hassaan Waheed, the deputy ambassador to the UAE and a son of Muizzu's first cousin, has become a shareholder in Ayatana Hospitalities, the company that leased the islands of Futta, Vanbandhi and Kani in Thaa atoll with the Indian firm of the same name, Adhadhu reported. It said Hassaan has no previous experience or shareholding in the resort industry or any other business, and that he met Aratt Developers, the Indian company's parent, in the UAE, where a deal was discussed to develop a resort at a favourable price. The islands were leased at US$75,000 a hectare, below the US$671,936 paid for Kurandhivaru in Thaa last year but above the US$57,142 for Maagulhi. Adhadhu said it verified a MIRA payment slip leaked by the X account Hasan Kurusee showing the US$864,000 lease acquisition fee was paid in cash, though another source told it the money came from a bank transfer and was recorded as cash.