Road reopening, tribunal sacking and fined riders

In a video message posted on Facebook, Addu Mayor Ali Nizar accused the government of deliberately obstructing the council's development work. He said the council had written to the President's Office more than a year ago seeking permission to release Savaaheli for tourism and received no reply, and that the island was removed from its jurisdiction only after the council opened it for recreational facilities. Nizar said he had been told from within government that Addu MPs asked the president to do it. He said Savaaheli adjoins the Feydhoo tourism zone, where about 400 guesthouse rooms are near completion against a council target of 1,000 by 2028, and that soft loans for the zone had been stopped. The government could develop tourism without Savaaheli, he said, with three reclaimed islands and Hankede untouched. He also said Shangri-La has not reopened, South Palm is closed, Dhoogas is stalled and Equator Village is to close, and that RDC had done nothing on the Addu link road in 18 months beyond removing trees while keeping more than 50 staff there.