Refused summons, Chagos talks and heatstroke risk

Police said the December 2024 fire at the government ministry building was caused by an electrical fault, and that no evidence of arson or criminal wrongdoing has been found. A statement was released after former President Yameen publicly claimed the fire was deliberately set and that police knew who did it. Police said they attempted to summon Yameen to share his information with investigators, but he refused to accept the notice when officers visited his residence, instead responding in writing that he had no further information to offer and saw no need to appear at the police station.
President Muizzu wrote to British Prime Minister Andrew Burnham inviting him for official talks on the Chagos Islands, expressing concern over the UK's planned handover of the archipelago to Mauritius. The letter highlighted historical and cultural ties between the Maldives and Chagos, and called for meaningful dialogue on sovereignty matters.. Britain's Foreign Office pushed back against President Muizzu's request, stating the issue is a matter between the UK and Mauritius alone. A spokesperson for Muizzu said the president was "deeply disappointed" that the Maldives was not consulted when former Prime Minister Starmer agreed to cede the archipelago to Mauritius. The UK noted it speaks regularly with the Maldives on a range of issues but was firm that Chagos sovereignty is not one of them.
HPA warned of heatstroke risk as "feels like" temperatures in the Malé area approached 40°C yesterday. The HPA said symptoms include confusion, very high body temperature, hot and red or dry skin, and rapid pulse. It urged anyone showing these signs to call for medical help immediately, move them to a cool or shaded area, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths and give nothing by mouth.
Police arrested MDP activist Mohamed Shamin at Velana International Airport, where he was working as a taxi driver, in connection with a protest on 28 September. A court order obtained by Dhauru showed he is suspected of crossing police barricades, damaging property, and obstructing law enforcement. CCTV footage, police statements and an intelligence report were cited as evidence. MDP activist Ahmed Maimoon was released on Sunday after five days in custody linked to the same protest.
Following his removal as HDC chairman, Ahmed Shaheer was appointed to the board of Maldives Tourism Development Corporation as chairman and board member.
ADK Hospital performed the Maldives' first robotic surgeries, completing two knee replacement operations using the Velys robotic system, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech product that uses infrared cameras and optical trackers for greater surgical precision. The procedures were operated by Maldivian orthopaedic surgeon Dr Hussain Shakeel, making the Maldives only the second SAARC country after India to use the technology.
The HPA reported 12 new measles cases in the Malé area in the past week, bringing this year's total to 264, with 16,320 individuals vaccinated so far.
The Media and Broadcasting Commission reminded news publications to complete their re-registration before the 27 October deadline, warning that any outlet that fails to do so will be automatically de-registered.
The Pension Office governance code was amended to expand its board from eight to nine members, adding a chairperson, five private sector representatives and senior civil servants from the ministries overseeing employment, public finance and social security. The change also formally places day-to-day operations under the CEO.