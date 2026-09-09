Refused summons, Chagos talks and heatstroke risk

President Muizzu wrote to British Prime Minister Andrew Burnham inviting him for official talks on the Chagos Islands, expressing concern over the UK's planned handover of the archipelago to Mauritius. The letter highlighted historical and cultural ties between the Maldives and Chagos, and called for meaningful dialogue on sovereignty matters.. Britain's Foreign Office pushed back against President Muizzu's request, stating the issue is a matter between the UK and Mauritius alone. A spokesperson for Muizzu said the president was "deeply disappointed" that the Maldives was not consulted when former Prime Minister Starmer agreed to cede the archipelago to Mauritius. The UK noted it speaks regularly with the Maldives on a range of issues but was firm that Chagos sovereignty is not one of them.