Ratings upgrade, BML sukuk and dissolved parties

Police are investigating the electrocution of a 14-year-old boy in Laamu Gan last week. The boy – who had been receiving treatment at IGMH after being airlifted to Malé – has been taken off a ventilator and is recovering, his mother said in a Facebook post. The boy had been part of a group of teenagers trying to light Eid bonfires on the beach when he was shocked while attempting to draw electricity from a box near the community beach park. The boy's mother said the incident was the result of "deliberate failures" in public safety, including the failure of safety systems to cut power, and called on Fenaka to investigate and prevent further incidents. Gan council president Afsal Jaufar told Mihaaru the box was a temporary installation used for previous Eid celebrations and had been locked, though could be opened with wire-cutters. The scene had been dismantled before police arrived. Fenaka said the boys had taken electricity from a streetlight with a broken Earth-Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB), a safety device that prevents shocks. Fenaka said maintaining ELCBs on streetlights is the council's responsibility and that its own role is limited to connecting power. A Fenaka inspection in 2024 found ELCBs missing from streetlights across many islands it serves. The Utility Regulatory Authority fined Fenaka MVR 50,000 over the issue, and the government gave councils a deadline to fix it. That earlier issue surfaced after an 18-year-old in Raa Ungoofaaru died after stepping into a puddle electrified by a faulty streetlight pole.