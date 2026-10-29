Rasmalé deal, Chinese investment and pay rises

Muizzu said he was the only Maldivian president to have openly opposed Zionism. He cited his ban on Israeli passport holders, which he said many in the tourism industry and some in the ruling PNC had urged him not to impose, and his declaration at the UN that Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians. Responding to opposition claims that Rasmalé would give Zionists a foothold, he said the agreement would legally bar Israeli citizens from buying, leasing or entering the development, and cap buyers of any single nationality at 25 per cent. Interest in Rasmalé properties had come mainly from Muslims in Arab countries, he added, and the city would have mosques and the call to prayer, with no alcohol, pork or casinos.