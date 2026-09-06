Political posts, press ban and Nepal aid

The spokesperson's briefing was held informally at a café after the scheduled press conference was cancelled when Adhadhu's journalist refused to leave the venue at PSM. Adhadhu said Leevan Ali Naseer attended having submitted his name to the President's Office in the usual way, and was told his name was not on the list of journalists permitted to take part. Mundhu said in a video message that Adhadhu is not part of the media group the President's Office maintains under a gazetted procedure, that the paper was removed from it two or three months ago over what he called unlawful acts at the President's Office and criminal proceedings against it, and that the conference was cancelled because Leevan would not leave and was obstructing it. Adhadhu said the President's Office has never notified it in writing of the ban, that it has written twice asking for the decision in writing without reply, and that it wrote to Muizzu again on Thursday.