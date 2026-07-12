PNC brawl, housing scam and duty dodge

Customs cancelled the import declarations for two containers of cigarettes brought in before the cigarette duty was cut, against its own legal department's advice, Adhadhu reported. The importing company asked for them to be cancelled after the government announced it would reduce the tariff. Sources told Adhadhu the duty due under the rates at the time was MVR 38 million per container, MVR 76 million in total; if the declarations are resubmitted now, the duty would fall to MVR 19 million each, a loss of MVR 38 million in state revenue. The sources said the cancellation was carried on the instructions of certain senior Customs officials. Under Customs regulations, goods that arrived before the amendment took effect can be processed under the new rates only if a declaration had not already been submitted before it came into force.