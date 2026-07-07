Plastic tax, ice caps and Sri Lankan fugitive

The government proposed stopping the MVR 2 (US$ 0.1) fee being charged on bundles of more than 50 plastic bags. If the amendments to the Waste Management Act are passed, wholesalers buying bags in bulk would no longer pay it. Attorney General Usham told Adhadhu that because the MVR 2 fee was introduced without exemptions, the price of bags rose sharply, with importers, wholesalers and retailers each adding the fee down the chain. The bill would also ban importing any kind of waste into the country; the law currently allows it with ministry permission. A cost estimate attached to the bill notes the exemption will reduce state revenue: the plastic bag fee brought in MVR 2 million so far this year and MVR 5.9 million last year.