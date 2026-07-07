Plastic tax, ice caps and Sri Lankan fugitive

The government proposed stopping the MVR 2 (US$ 0.1) fee being charged on bundles of more than 50 plastic bags. If the amendments to the Waste Management Act are passed, wholesalers buying bags in bulk would no longer pay it. Attorney General Usham told Adhadhu that because the MVR 2 fee was introduced without exemptions, the price of bags rose sharply, with importers, wholesalers and retailers each adding the fee down the chain. The bill would also ban importing any kind of waste into the country; the law currently allows it with ministry permission. A cost estimate attached to the bill notes the exemption will reduce state revenue: the plastic bag fee brought in MVR 2 million so far this year and MVR 5.9 million last year.
The yellowfin tuna fishermen's union objected to MIFCO limiting ice sales. The state fisheries company decided to sell two tonnes to a boat per day. The union said the amount was too little and asked MIFCO to revise the rule. Many yellowfin boats do not sell their catch to MIFCO because it buys yellowfin at much lower prices than private companies.
A Sri Lankan man wanted over the killing of a lawyer and his wife arrived in the Maldives from Thailand and was detained at Malé airport, Sri Lankan media reported. Sihina Dilsara, 23, is suspected of providing a vehicle used to transport the attackers who shot the couple in a supermarket car park in Sri Lanka on February 13. He fled Sri Lanka on February 17, first to Thailand, then to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, before returning to Thailand and travelling to the Maldives. Because an Interpol red notice was out against him, Maldivian immigration flagged him and alerted Sri Lanka; a special Sri Lankan police team travelled to the country and took him into custody. He had worked as a hotel steward in the Maldives in 2022.
A fire at a Malé building on Sunday night was caused by a power bank that was charging, a resident said. The resident, who lives in the fifth-floor apartment with her husband and two children, told Adhadhu the power bank "exploded" while on charge on a bed. She said the fire damaged the apartment's other rooms and sitting room and reached the sixth floor. Everything in the room where it started was destroyed. A 13-year-old was still being treated for smoke inhalation at IGMH.
Fish and food prices rose sharply over the past year. The consumer price index for May showed transport rising up to 9.35 percent, followed by food up 5.86 percent and fish up 5.30 percent. Within transport, air fares rose 5.6 percent, while sea transport rose 0.81 percent. Within food, red meat rose most at 8.71 percent, with milk and eggs also up sharply. Only clothing, communication services, education and furniture fell over the year. Transport costs rose as the Middle East war pushed up fuel prices. Every airline serving the Maldives raised fares after the war began in February.
A dead 30-foot whale washed up at Hoarafushi in Haa Alif atoll. The Hoarafushi council said the whale came into the lagoon and was buried on the beach after being pulled ashore.
The president nominated CA Maldives president Mohamed Haleem Abdulla and deputy commissioner general of taxation Fathimath Ameeza as the two candidates he favours from those who applied for commissioner general of taxation. The post fell vacant when Hassan Zareer resigned to become finance minister.
A school garden programme to teach students about climate resilience and food security launched at Hiriya School. The first garden under the "Vilunveshi" programme, it uses vertical-growing systems, hydroponics for leafy greens, a fruit-growing area and a rainwater-harvesting system.