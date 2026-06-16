PayPal launch, MDP protest and school embezzlement

The MDP will hold protests nationwide on Thursday over what it called the government's disregard for the law. A resolution to the effect was passed at the party's first National Council meeting since former President Nasheed took over as chair. It cited three grievances: development projects stalled across the country, people dismissed from jobs over political activity, and politically motivated prosecutions. The party also resolved to work with island councils to take over and complete the stalled projects and to set up a system of legal and other support for those sacked or charged over politics. Hithadhoo North MP Abdulla Sodiq 'Sobe,' who won the recent by-election, told the meeting that around 10 of his campaign workers had been dismissed under the guise of cost-cutting, while staff kept on at the same companies were doing no work. He said those sacked included family members who had helped his campaign and even acquaintances who had no part in it but had been photographed with him. Two Hithadhoo Port Limited employees were among the latest dismissals: senior security officer Mohamed Arif, a relative of Sobe, with six and a half years at the company, and assistant manager Ahmed Shirhaan, with four years and seven months. Arif told Adhadhu he was sacked with no assessment and that the company cited a Privatisation and Corporatisation Board circular of April 18 ordering a 33 percent cut in staff to ease economic strain from the Iran war. Nasheed warned that the party would "occupy" the head offices of state companies if the measures against employees were not reversed.