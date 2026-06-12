Officer's death, campaign close and zakat distribution

Former President Nasheed said he would use the MDP chair to bring down the government as he closed his campaign with a parade in Malé ahead of Friday's chairperson election. He said the party's "yellow army" had been re-mustered over the course of the campaign. The opposition would defeat and topple President Muizzu, he said, telling supporters: "Muizzu knows we are coming to change this government, we will defeat him, and God willing we will bring him down." If he won the chairmanship, Nasheed said, he would immediately begin pressing hard to change the current government. During the closing walk, he said MDP was again drawing large crowds across the islands, with roads filled at its events, and that the campaign was ending the same way. He said it was important that members' votes followed that energy, arguing the party's future would be stronger if the momentum his campaign had generated was carried into the ballot. Nasheed's opponent is Galolhu South MP Meekail Ahmed Naseem. Some 50,176 members are eligible to vote on Friday, between 2.30pm and 8.30pm. Voting hours were extended by 30 minutes.