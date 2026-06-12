Officer's death, campaign close and zakat distribution

A police officer was found dead during a counter-narcotics operation off Mathiveri in Alif Alif atoll. Senior Sergeant Ahmed Asif went missing overnight from "Police Launch 57” while it was taking part in the operation in the early hours of Thursday. A search began immediately and the officer was found underwater. He was taken to the Mathiveri health centre, which said he was dead on arrival. Police said they were providing support to the officer's family and colleagues and were investigating the incident. The home minister and police commissioner thanked two divers who helped recover the officer's body. Police said Ahmed Faisal, of Gaafaru in Kaafu atoll, and Saddam Ahmed, of Ukulhas in Alif Alif atoll, played a key role in the search after the officer went missing. Asif was buried with full police honours on Thursday night. His funeral prayers were held at the Islamic Centre after isha prayers, following a viewing, and he was laid to rest at the Aasahara cemetery. His coffin was borne by police pallbearers in recognition of his service. Police Commissioner Ahmed Mohamed, senior officers and serving and retired police attended. Asif was posthumously promoted to sub-inspector in recognition of his service.
Former President Nasheed said he would use the MDP chair to bring down the government as he closed his campaign with a parade in Malé ahead of Friday's chairperson election. He said the party's "yellow army" had been re-mustered over the course of the campaign. The opposition would defeat and topple President Muizzu, he said, telling supporters: "Muizzu knows we are coming to change this government, we will defeat him, and God willing we will bring him down." If he won the chairmanship, Nasheed said, he would immediately begin pressing hard to change the current government. During the closing walk, he said MDP was again drawing large crowds across the islands, with roads filled at its events, and that the campaign was ending the same way. He said it was important that members' votes followed that energy, arguing the party's future would be stronger if the momentum his campaign had generated was carried into the ballot. Nasheed's opponent is Galolhu South MP Meekail Ahmed Naseem. Some 50,176 members are eligible to vote on Friday, between 2.30pm and 8.30pm. Voting hours were extended by 30 minutes.
The Zakat House distributed MVR 13.1 million (US$ 850,342) to 2,384 people listed on the national poverty registry before the start of the month of Hajj, paying MVR 5,500 per person.
The Civil Court issued an injunction ordering the Communications Authority to block access to the website Hilaytv (FreeTV) from IP addresses originating in the Maldives, following a lawsuit filed by Medianet. The country's main pay-TV operator argued that the website was preparing to stream World Cup matches using stolen broadcast feeds from Medianet and state media without authorisation. The company said it holds the exclusive rights to broadcast and rebroadcast World Cup matches in the Maldives and had granted a sub-licence to PSM to air the matches for non-commercial viewers. According to the lawsuit, the unauthorised website had already obtained PSM’s feed, attempted to access Medianet’s feed, and shared these efforts in a Telegram support group of the website’s users. Medianet argued that, although its broadcast rights are limited to the Maldives, Hilaytv could use feeds from both Medianet and PSM to stream matches globally through its website.
The Maldives Inland Revenue Authority collected MVR 2.05 billion in May, including US$ 88.54 million received in US dollars. Revenue was 0.3 percent below projections and 5.8 percent lower than collections in May last year. GST accounted for the largest share with MVR 1.15 billion. Other major sources included MVR 234 million in income tax, MVR 158 million in airport development fees, MVR 156 million in departure tax, MVR 139 million in green tax, and MVR 71 million in work permit fees. Of the US dollar revenue, US$ 49 million came from the Tourism Goods and Services Tax, while airport development fees and departure tax each contributed US$ 10 million. Total revenue collected during the first six months of 2026 reached MVR 16.4 billion, up from MVR 14.4 billion during the same period last year.
MDP candidate Aushan Naeem reclaimed the Meemu Veyvah Council seat he won in the April local council elections after the Supreme Court overturned a High Court ruling that had invalidated three votes cast in his favour. Aushan had originally won the election with 121 votes against 119 for ruling party candidate Mohamed Nazeeh. However, the High Court later annulled three ballots cast for Aushan after Nazeeh challenged them, arguing that small dots on the ballots could compromise the secrecy of the vote. The decision reduced Aushan’s tally and handed the seat to Nazeeh. The Supreme Court ruled that the High Court’s decision was unlawful, finding that it had relied on photographs of the ballots submitted by Nazeeh and had ordered a remedy that was not sought in the case. Nazeeh had asked the court to invalidate the election and order a fresh vote, not to deduct votes from Aushan’s total. With the Supreme Court quashing the High Court ruling, Aushan is once again recognised as the winner of the election.
Police rejected allegations by former controller general of immigration Mohamed Shamaan Waheed that he was framed in the investigation and subsequent conviction on robbery and money laundering charges. In a statement, police reiterated details previously released about Shamaan’s alleged involvement in the extortion of a migrant worker detained during an Immigration raid last year. Police said claims that the investigation had been directed toward a predetermined outcome, that investigators had obtained coerced witness testimony, or that the case had been handled on the instructions of a politician were “completely baseless.” Police also addressed Shamaan’s claim that his mobile phone contains evidence of corruption involving Homeland Security Minister Ali Ihusan, stating that investigators had never accessed the device because Shamaan refused to provide its passcode. According to police, Shamaan never raised any of the corruption allegations or shared the purported evidence on his phone either during the investigation or when he was released from detention, or with any other institution responsible for investigating corruption.
All secretaries generals of the now-defunct atoll councils have been made redundant and paid redundancy allowances, Civil Service Commission Counsel General Ibrahim Rasheed told Dhauru. While other employees of the atoll councils were transferred to the Local Government Authority, Ibrahim said the secretaries-general had been appointed for fixed terms specifically to oversee the administration of the atoll councils, making their positions redundant following the councils’ dissolution.
India donated 20,000 doses of measles vaccines and other essential medical supplies at a ceremony in Malé. The supplies were handed over by High Commissioner Balasubramaniam and received by Health Minister Geela Ali.
Kaashidhoo Council warned against the spraying of chemical pesticides near residential areas on the island and raised concerns over expatriate workers handling pesticides without proper protective equipment. The council said employers would be held responsible if expatriate workers are found spraying chemicals without protection, adding that it will monitor agricultural plots located close to residential areas.
Leevan Ali Naseer, the Adhadhu journalist who was jailed last month on contempt of court charges over a news report, was awarded the Dean’s Award at the Maldives National University after achieving the highest marks in the semester in his Bachelor of Arts in Media and Public Relations programme.