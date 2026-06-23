Nurse murder, cross-subsidy projects and digital transformation

The government's digital transformation bill was designed to move the country to electronic voting, opposition MP Abdul Ghafoor Moosa 'Gapo' alleged as debate began in parliament. The ruling party rejected the claim. The government said the "Maldives 2.0 Digital Transformation Bill" provides a legal framework to digitise state services. But the MDP MP for Hanimaadhoo claimed it was groundwork for e-voting at the 2028 presidential election and a means to "steal votes." He argued the bill leaves much to be set out in regulations made under it, through which a switch to e-voting could be effected. PNC MPs rejected the claim outright: Baarah MP Ibrahim Shujau said the bill contained nothing about e-voting and accused Gapo of lying, while Maafannu West MP Mohamed Musthafa said e-voting was "not the president's thinking" and not something the party wanted. The bill would make Maldives Digital Service, which operates under the home ministry, one of the most powerful institutions in the country, handling the digital identity system, a sovereign cloud holding the state's critical data and citizens' personal information, a national citizen portal and a data exchange platform. Under the bill, the new body sits under the home ministry, the home minister answers to parliament for it, and the president appoints and removes its head, the Commissioner for Digital Technology, with no parliamentary role. Information held by the office could be disclosed only under a court order. Opposition members raised broader concerns about the bill.