Motorbike crash, dollar petition and passport supply

Maldivians applied to renew expired passports will have the validity extended until 30 June 2027, Immigration said on Thursday, citing delays in the supply of passport booklets from the German contractor. The company had resolved an issue with its printing machines but had informed the department that delivery of new booklet stocks would be delayed. In the meantime, applicants for new passports will be issued eight-page emergency passports valid for one year. These can be used for short-distance travel to countries frequently visited by Maldivians, such as India and Sri Lanka. The extension of expiry for old passports and the issue of emergency passports will be done free of charge.